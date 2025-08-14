Left Menu

Delhi Neighbourhood Dispute Turns Deadly: Four Arrested in Stabbing Case

A 22-year-old man, Bansi alias Pali, was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Nabi Karim area over a local dispute. Police apprehended four suspects and are searching for a fifth. The crime involved multiple stab wounds, and investigations revealed prior criminal records among the accused.

A shocking case of violence unfolded in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area as a 22-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death over a neighbourhood dispute, according to police officials. Four arrests have been made in connection with the case, they announced on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Bansi, also known as Pali, lived in Amarpuri and was attacked on August 10. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The murder was a result of ongoing tensions in the locality, said a senior police officer. Following the incident, an FIR was filed and a thorough investigation was launched. Special teams analyzed CCTV footage, collected human intelligence, and conducted widespread raids across numerous areas including Raghubir Nagar, Anand Parbat, and other parts of the NCR.

The police arrested three suspects—Pravesh (20), Pankaj (23), and Ajay (28) — and a fourth, Ashu (21), followed two days later. During interrogation, the suspects confessed their involvement, leading to the recovery of two blood-stained knives. Notably, two of the accused had prior criminal records. Another suspect, Shiva, remains at large, and search efforts are ongoing.

