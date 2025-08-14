Tragedy at Koel River: Two Cousins Feared Drowned in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident, two young cousins are feared drowned in the Koel river, located in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The event unfolded on Thursday as a 13-year-old boy, accompanied by his 12-year-old cousin and mother, visited the river at Chanwari ghat for a bath.

According to Jyoti Lal Rajwar, the officer-in-charge of Medininagar police station, the boys, residents of Pahari Mohalla in Medininagar, ventured into deep waters while their mother washed clothes on the riverbank. Tragically, both were swept away by the currents.

Distraught, the mother raised an alarm, prompting immediate search efforts. Divers were deployed to locate the boys, but despite extensive efforts, they remain missing. The local community is deeply shaken by the incident.

