Tragedy at Koel River: Two Cousins Feared Drowned in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, two young cousins, aged 12 and 13, are feared drowned in the Koel river after being swept away while bathing. Despite efforts by local divers, the boys have not yet been located. The incident occurred as the boys' mother washed clothes nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two young cousins are feared drowned in the Koel river, located in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The event unfolded on Thursday as a 13-year-old boy, accompanied by his 12-year-old cousin and mother, visited the river at Chanwari ghat for a bath.

According to Jyoti Lal Rajwar, the officer-in-charge of Medininagar police station, the boys, residents of Pahari Mohalla in Medininagar, ventured into deep waters while their mother washed clothes on the riverbank. Tragically, both were swept away by the currents.

Distraught, the mother raised an alarm, prompting immediate search efforts. Divers were deployed to locate the boys, but despite extensive efforts, they remain missing. The local community is deeply shaken by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

