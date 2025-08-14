Cyber Terrorism Chargesheet: A Deep Dive into Operation Sindoor Retaliation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally charged Jasim Shahnawaz Ansari with cyber terrorism. Ansari allegedly participated in coordinated cyber attacks on government websites as a reaction to India's 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The charges chronicled in an Ahmedabad court involve Denial of Service (DoS) attacks on critical government infrastructure. This case, originally started by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat, highlights a conspiracy between Ansari and a juvenile to launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on multiple government websites from March to May.

The Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a transfer and re-registration of the case under the NIA. The investigation exposed the use of advanced hacking tools and the dissemination of anti-national messages online, posing significant threats to national security and unity.

