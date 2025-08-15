Delhi Deluge: Political Storm Brewing Over Monsoon Tragedies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of mismanaging Delhi's infrastructure, leading to severe waterlogging and rain-related fatalities, which they termed 'murders'. This criticism emerged following heavy rains in the national capital, which resulted in infrastructural failures and multiple tragedies.

The exchange of accusations has intensified the political discourse, with BJP countering AAP by highlighting the latter's alleged failures during their own tenure, which lasted more than a decade. The AAP's former leaders, now in opposition, have been vocal in sharing devastating visuals of Delhi's streets submerged under rainwater, criticizing the current governance's preparedness.

Key incidents include the collapse of a wall in Vasant Vihar, leading to deaths, which AAP attributes to the BJP-led administration's negligence. Delhi's ruling party defended its stance, accusing AAP of politicizing tragedies and neglecting real issues when they were in power. As both sides continue to clash, citizens face increasing hardships amidst the ongoing monsoon chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)