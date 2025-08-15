Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: A Glimpse into Russian-North Korean Relations

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin visited North Korea, meeting with leader Kim Jong Un. Discussed were North Korea's support for Russia's military efforts in Ukraine and mutual historical bonds. Discussions included potential troop deployments, reaffirming enduring ties amidst tense global dynamics.

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, cementing ties between the two nations. The meeting comes as Russia seeks support for its military actions in Ukraine.

Volodin delivered greetings from President Vladimir Putin, who had discussed future meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump. The talks underscore the growing relationship between Russia and North Korea amidst geopolitical tensions.

In a letter marking North Korea's liberation anniversary, Kim Jong Un referred to the enduring 'friendship and unity' between the two nations. As alliances are reaffirmed, North Korea prepares to deploy more troops to support Russian objectives.

