Kerala CM calls for united stand against communal forces trying to divide India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that communal forces are strengthening their efforts to destroy the idea of India and called for everyone to be united to defend against such attempts.

Vijayan was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Central Stadium here on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the country.

In his Independence Day address, the CM further said that the country has not been able to realise the dream of the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives, of an India without social inequalities.

He said that while the country has made strides in various fields and received appreciation for the same, social issues like poverty, starvation, child labour, communal divisions, lack of employment, among others, still remain.

''We need to rededicate ourselves to change all this and create an India as dreamt of by the freedom fighters,'' he said.

After hoisting the flag, he inspected the armed paramilitary contingents lined up at the stadium for a parade.

