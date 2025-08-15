Korean Peace Push: Seoul's Strategic Military De-escalation

In a significant move, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung has announced plans to end specific military activities along the contentious North Korean border. Marking the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese rule, Lee is set to revive the 2018 Comprehensive Military Agreement aimed at de-escalating border tensions.

The pact, which collapsed amid escalating cross-border tensions, originally outlined measures to mitigate confrontation, such as halting certain military drills and establishing no-fly zones. Despite recent overtures, North Korea's response to these initiatives remains ambiguous, with top officials expressing reservations.

Experts believe that for meaningful dialogue, Seoul may need to propose bolder offers to Pyongyang. Lee's diplomatic engagements extend to Japan, with upcoming talks aimed at reshaping Seoul-Tokyo relations amid historical grievances and U.S. tariff disputes.

