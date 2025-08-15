Left Menu

Emergency Power Struggle: Federal Intervention in DC's Police Leadership

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi named DEA head Terry Cole as the 'emergency police commissioner' of Washington. This decision met resistance from DC authorities, with claims of it being unlawful. President Trump is pushing for federal control over the city's police amidst conflicting crime statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:29 IST
In a controversial move, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, as the 'emergency police commissioner' of Washington's Metropolitan Police Department. This decision was met with immediate backlash from local officials, including DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

Mayor Bowser publicly criticized the directive, supported by AG Schwalb's letter declaring the move 'unlawful.' Schwalb pointed out that existing laws don't permit the transfer of the District's personnel authority to a federal official, and that the police chief is not legally bound to adhere to the directive.

Amidst this tension, President Donald Trump has reinforced his stance, advocating for long-term federal oversight of Washington's police, citing a crime emergency despite contradictory crime statistics. Critics argue these actions exemplify Trump's broader strategy to exert presidential power, particularly over Democratic strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

