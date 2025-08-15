From Red to Green: India's Transformation of Naxal Affected Areas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India's "red corridors," previously afflicted by Naxal violence, have turned into "green corridors" under his leadership. Speaking on India's Independence Day, he highlighted the decline in Naxal-affected districts and the upliftment of tribal communities in these regions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a transformation of India's Naxalism-affected regions during his Independence Day speech. He proclaimed that what were once "red corridors" of violence have now become "green corridors" of development over his government's last 11 years in power.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized the significant reduction in Naxal influence, stating it has decreased from over 125 districts to just 20. He highlighted the government's commitment to improving life for tribal communities affected by violence for decades.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the tribulations faced by tribal families, expressing that the greatest suffering was theirs. He lauded the transformation of regions like Bastar, once synonymous with fear and violence, where today youth participate in sporting events, celebrating a future of promise and peace.
