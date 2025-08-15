Modi's Rally for Self-Reliance Amid Global Trade Tensions
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for self-reliance, urging the production of goods from fertilizers to EV batteries. Facing trade tensions with the U.S., Modi aimed to protect farmers and announced GST reductions to spur consumption. He also introduced a new defense system post India-Pakistan conflict.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the nation to embrace self-reliance during a speech on Friday, highlighting the importance of domestic manufacturing of a wide range of products, from fertilizers to EV batteries. In light of a trade dispute with the U.S., Modi assured that farmers' interests would be protected.
In his Independence Day address, Modi pledged to stand against policies threatening farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers, amidst tensions marked by President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on Indian imports. Modi announced a reduction in goods and services taxes (GST) effective October to stimulate consumption.
The new Indian defense system, 'Sudarshan Chakra,' aims to bolster the nation's military capabilities following recent conflict with Pakistan. Meanwhile, trade dialogue with the U.S. remains stalled over agricultural and oil import issues, highlighting the ongoing challenges in bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Secures Tariff Reduction in US Trade Deal
Rethinking Climate Tools: How Green Subsidies Can Boost Global Emissions Reductions
Empowering Farmers: Naidu’s 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' Launch
Chandrababu Naidu Unveils 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' Scheme to Support Farmers
West Bengal Leads Eastern India in GST Surge for July