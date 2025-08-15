Left Menu

Modi's Rally for Self-Reliance Amid Global Trade Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for self-reliance, urging the production of goods from fertilizers to EV batteries. Facing trade tensions with the U.S., Modi aimed to protect farmers and announced GST reductions to spur consumption. He also introduced a new defense system post India-Pakistan conflict.

15-08-2025
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the nation to embrace self-reliance during a speech on Friday, highlighting the importance of domestic manufacturing of a wide range of products, from fertilizers to EV batteries. In light of a trade dispute with the U.S., Modi assured that farmers' interests would be protected.

In his Independence Day address, Modi pledged to stand against policies threatening farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers, amidst tensions marked by President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on Indian imports. Modi announced a reduction in goods and services taxes (GST) effective October to stimulate consumption.

The new Indian defense system, 'Sudarshan Chakra,' aims to bolster the nation's military capabilities following recent conflict with Pakistan. Meanwhile, trade dialogue with the U.S. remains stalled over agricultural and oil import issues, highlighting the ongoing challenges in bilateral relations.

