Puducherry's Leap: Unveiling Transformative Developments

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a milestone achievement in governance by successfully filling all vacant police department posts for enhanced security and law enforcement.

During the 79th Independence Day event at Gandhi Thidal, Rangasamy emphasized the fair recruitment process and shed light on the government's infrastructure projects and socio-economic success.

Highlights included a 46.60% increase in revenue and a drop in unemployment. Rangasamy praised Prime Minister Modi while awarding police and health officials for their exemplary service.

(With inputs from agencies.)