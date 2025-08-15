Puducherry's Leap: Unveiling Transformative Developments
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced significant governmental advancements, highlighting transparent police recruitment and economic growth. Infrastructure initiatives and educational admissions reforms were lauded. Rangasamy attributed successes partly to Prime Minister Modi's support, and distributed awards and promotions during a 79th Independence Day celebration at Gandhi Thidal.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a milestone achievement in governance by successfully filling all vacant police department posts for enhanced security and law enforcement.
During the 79th Independence Day event at Gandhi Thidal, Rangasamy emphasized the fair recruitment process and shed light on the government's infrastructure projects and socio-economic success.
Highlights included a 46.60% increase in revenue and a drop in unemployment. Rangasamy praised Prime Minister Modi while awarding police and health officials for their exemplary service.
