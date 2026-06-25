Sweden's Immigration Policies Threaten Innovation Growth

Swedens Centreright Government Plans To Deepen Its Immigration Crackdown If It Wins In The September Elections

Sweden's centre-right government is intensifying its stance on immigration, a move that business leaders argue could undermine the country's innovation-driven economic growth. Following the populist Sweden Democrats' calls, policies are being directed towards reducing asylum seekers, impacting the influx of skilled workers essential for the startup ecosystem.

Renowned for global companies such as Spotify and Klarna, Sweden's startups have been pivotal in outpacing European economic growth. However, with a reported 51% drop in applications from non-EU entrepreneurs, business leaders fear a 'brain drain' scenario. TechSverige, representing IT and telecom sectors, anticipates a shortfall of 18,000 workers annually, raising concerns over sustained growth.

While the government defends its immigration policies as tools to tackle fraud and enhance integration, critics highlight the ideological stance over practical economic needs. Cases like that of Indian entrepreneur Abhijith Balasubramanya reveal the hurdles faced, potentially driving talent away. Doubts loom as the next elections approach, with a pivotal decision on Sweden's economic and innovation future.