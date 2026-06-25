U.S. Inflation Climbs as Energy Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

U.S. inflation has risen above 4% for the first time in three years, largely driven by energy price hikes due to Middle East tensions. A subsequent U.S.-Iran peace deal could temper inflation, although service costs continue to climb. The Federal Reserve may consider rate hikes amid economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Inflation Increased Further In May | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:43 IST
U.S. Inflation Climbs as Energy Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
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U.S. inflation surged past the 4% mark in May, a threshold not crossed in three years, as tensions in the Middle East propelled energy prices higher. This escalation has put the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase back on the agenda for this year.

Following a preliminary peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, crude oil prices fell, signaling a peak or near-peak in inflation rates. Despite the energy cost drop, service prices continue to push inflation upwards. The Fed is closely watching these developments as financial markets predict a rate hike in September.

A Reuters poll indicated a 4.1% ascent in the PCE inflation, close to economists' forecasts. Consumer spending still rose due to tax refunds and stock gains, but faces potential downturns with dwindling savings and stagnant wages.

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