Left Menu

Hezbollah's Stern Warning to Lebanese Government

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem cautioned the Lebanese government against opposition to the group, suggesting dire consequences for the nation. Hezbollah, alongside its ally Amal, will postpone protests against a U.S.-backed disarmament plan, but warns future demonstrations might target the U.S. Embassy if dialogue fails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:12 IST
Hezbollah's Stern Warning to Lebanese Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah's deputy chief, Naim Qassem, has issued a stark warning to the Lebanese government, indicating that challenging the Iran-backed group could lead to severe repercussions for Lebanon.

Qassem emphasized that both Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement, have chosen to hold off on protests against a proposed U.S.-supported disarmament initiative. However, they remain open to dialogue with the Lebanese authorities.

Despite the current pause, Qassem hinted that future demonstrations might escalate to the point of targeting the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon if negotiations do not yield satisfactory outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025