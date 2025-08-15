Hezbollah's Stern Warning to Lebanese Government

Hezbollah's deputy chief, Naim Qassem, has issued a stark warning to the Lebanese government, indicating that challenging the Iran-backed group could lead to severe repercussions for Lebanon.

Qassem emphasized that both Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement, have chosen to hold off on protests against a proposed U.S.-supported disarmament initiative. However, they remain open to dialogue with the Lebanese authorities.

Despite the current pause, Qassem hinted that future demonstrations might escalate to the point of targeting the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon if negotiations do not yield satisfactory outcomes.

