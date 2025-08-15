Hezbollah's Stern Warning to Lebanese Government
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem cautioned the Lebanese government against opposition to the group, suggesting dire consequences for the nation. Hezbollah, alongside its ally Amal, will postpone protests against a U.S.-backed disarmament plan, but warns future demonstrations might target the U.S. Embassy if dialogue fails.
- Lebanon
Hezbollah's deputy chief, Naim Qassem, has issued a stark warning to the Lebanese government, indicating that challenging the Iran-backed group could lead to severe repercussions for Lebanon.
Qassem emphasized that both Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement, have chosen to hold off on protests against a proposed U.S.-supported disarmament initiative. However, they remain open to dialogue with the Lebanese authorities.
Despite the current pause, Qassem hinted that future demonstrations might escalate to the point of targeting the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon if negotiations do not yield satisfactory outcomes.
