Derek O'Brien's 79 Suggestions for Change: A Call to Action on Independence Day

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has issued a call for reform, urging the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. He presented 79 suggestions addressing a spectrum of issues including unemployment, federalism, and health as India marked its 79th Independence Day.

O'Brien's suggestions extended to areas like education, gender, and the economy, with pointed advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament, hold a press conference, and visit Manipur. Highlighting unrest, he emphasized resolving issues in Manipur and granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while also underscoring the need to address pending financial matters with West Bengal.

He criticized demonetisation, suggested scrapping controversial laws, and called for increased wages for MGNREGS and ASHA workers. Additionally, he called for more opposition time in Parliament, a fixed legislative calendar, and reconsideration of specific tax and inclusion policies to better society overall.

