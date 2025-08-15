Left Menu

Derek O'Brien's 79 Suggestions for Change: A Call to Action on Independence Day

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien urged the government to withdraw the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar among other 79 suggestions that touch on various issues such as unemployment, federalism, health, and education. He emphasized reform in laws and suggested better treatment of opposition in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:17 IST
Derek O'Brien's 79 Suggestions for Change: A Call to Action on Independence Day
suggestions
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has issued a call for reform, urging the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. He presented 79 suggestions addressing a spectrum of issues including unemployment, federalism, and health as India marked its 79th Independence Day.

O'Brien's suggestions extended to areas like education, gender, and the economy, with pointed advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament, hold a press conference, and visit Manipur. Highlighting unrest, he emphasized resolving issues in Manipur and granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while also underscoring the need to address pending financial matters with West Bengal.

He criticized demonetisation, suggested scrapping controversial laws, and called for increased wages for MGNREGS and ASHA workers. Additionally, he called for more opposition time in Parliament, a fixed legislative calendar, and reconsideration of specific tax and inclusion policies to better society overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025