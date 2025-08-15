King Charles Commemorates 80th Anniversary of VJ Day with Reflections on War's True Cost

In a poignant message marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, King Charles reflected on the enduring impact of global conflicts, urging remembrance of war's true cost and the importance of unity.

The national commemoration will feature a flypast with historic planes, a two-minute silence, and iconic buildings across Britain illuminated to honor the occasion.

Prominent figures including Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and veterans will gather for a National Service of Remembrance, paying tribute to those who sacrificed for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)