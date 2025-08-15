King Charles Commemorates 80th Anniversary of VJ Day with Reflections on War's True Cost
King Charles commemorates the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, reflecting on the ongoing impact of global conflicts. The king urges remembrance of war's enduring costs, highlighting unity as a powerful lesson. National events include a flypast, moments of silence, and illuminations across iconic British landmarks.
Updated: 15-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:22 IST
In a poignant message marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, King Charles reflected on the enduring impact of global conflicts, urging remembrance of war's true cost and the importance of unity.
The national commemoration will feature a flypast with historic planes, a two-minute silence, and iconic buildings across Britain illuminated to honor the occasion.
Prominent figures including Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and veterans will gather for a National Service of Remembrance, paying tribute to those who sacrificed for freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
