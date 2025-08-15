Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Heavy Flooding Claims Lives

A catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has caused devastating flash floods, resulting in at least 60 fatalities and over 100 injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of full support in relief efforts for the affected community.

A devastating cloudburst has caused tragic flash floods in the remote village of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in significant loss of life and injury. With at least 60 individuals confirmed dead and more than 100 injured, the disaster has prompted an immediate response from the highest levels of government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally engaged with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, assuring them of comprehensive support from the central government. Modi emphasized the commitment to assist the affected communities in any capacity necessary during this challenging time.

Authorities are actively working on ground to provide aid and relief to those impacted by the natural calamity, with ongoing efforts to restore normalcy and deliver essential services to Kishtwar's resilient residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

