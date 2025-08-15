Left Menu

Pune Pub Raid: Illegal Liquor Sales on Dry Day

A pub in Pune was found selling alcohol during prohibited hours on Independence Day, a designated dry day. The police registered a case against the establishment and took similar actions against other pubs in the vicinity.

Updated: 15-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:38 IST
In Pune, authorities uncovered a violation of dry day regulations when a local pub was caught selling alcohol early on Independence Day, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Police were notified around 12:30 a.m. about the illegal activity at a pub named 'Ballr' in the Kalyaninagar area.

A team from the Yerawada police station promptly investigated at around 1:10 a.m. and confirmed that alcohol was being unlawfully sold. A case was registered against the pub's manager, Raymond D'Souza, according to the police official.

Subsequently, police and excise officials executed similar operations against five to six other enterprises in the Kalyaninagar and Bundgarden regions of Pune, ensuring compliance with the dry day mandate.

