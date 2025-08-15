Uttarakhand's Remarkable Achievements Shine on Independence Day

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag in Dehradun, paying tribute to freedom fighters and statehood agitators who contributed to the region's history.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is experiencing robust development, ranking as the 4th largest global economy. Key achievements in Uttarakhand include topping the Niti Ayog's SDG index, excelling in ease of doing business, and implementing groundbreaking legislation, like the Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami announced initiatives such as LPG distributions to schools and improvements in rural infrastructure. He reaffirmed gratitude to the Indian Army and agencies conducting rescue operations in disaster-hit areas, highlighting the state's commitment to progression and safety.