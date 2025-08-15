Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Remarkable Achievements Shine on Independence Day

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the 79th Independence Day by addressing the state's accomplishments under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Key achievements include advancements in sustainable development, ease of doing business, and a reduction in unemployment. Important legislative developments and future state initiatives were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:00 IST
Uttarakhand's Remarkable Achievements Shine on Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag in Dehradun, paying tribute to freedom fighters and statehood agitators who contributed to the region's history.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is experiencing robust development, ranking as the 4th largest global economy. Key achievements in Uttarakhand include topping the Niti Ayog's SDG index, excelling in ease of doing business, and implementing groundbreaking legislation, like the Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami announced initiatives such as LPG distributions to schools and improvements in rural infrastructure. He reaffirmed gratitude to the Indian Army and agencies conducting rescue operations in disaster-hit areas, highlighting the state's commitment to progression and safety.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025