China Challenges Canada's Steel Import Restrictions at WTO

China filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Canada's import restrictions on steel and other products. The Chinese commerce ministry strongly condemns Canada's actions and urges them to take immediate remedial steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:04 IST
China has taken a formal stance against Canada's import restrictions on steel and other products by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday. This move marks a new chapter in the ongoing trade disagreements between the two countries.

According to the Chinese commerce ministry, China "strongly deplores and firmly opposes Canadian actions." The ministry emphasized the urgency of resolving this issue, calling on Canada to swiftly amend what China sees as unjust trade practices.

This complaint not only highlights the fragile trade relations between China and Western countries but also underscores the importance of multilateral trade systems like the WTO in resolving commercial disputes.

