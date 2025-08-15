Kerala's New ERSS: Revolutionizing Emergency Response
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled an upgraded Emergency Response Support System to enhance emergency response efficiency. The next-gen system connects callers to police, ambulance, and fire services through 112. It includes features like real-time location tracking, IoT security devices, and a central control for faster aid delivery.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has introduced a state-of-the-art Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to cut response times for emergency services.
This upgraded system, launched at the police headquarters, allows residents to connect with police, ambulance, and fire services by calling 112. The enhancements promise significant improvements in service speed and accessibility.
The revamped ERSS includes options for lodging complaints via WhatsApp, web requests, and chatbots. It employs location-based services for real-time tracking and equips police vehicles with advanced technology for seamless communication. IoT devices enhance the system, ensuring rapid emergency assistance through centralized coordination.
