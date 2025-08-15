Left Menu

Massive Fraud Uncovered: CID Takes Charge of High-Profile Investigation

The Karnataka Police transferred four fraud cases involving accused Roshan Saldanha to the CID. The cases, registered across two police stations, relate to a fraudulent loan-and-land scheme estimated to be worth over Rs 200 crore. Authorities have frozen assets and the ED has seized additional funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:43 IST
The Karnataka Director General & Inspector General of Police has taken decisive action in a high-profile fraud case by transferring four separate cases against notorious fraudster Roshan Saldanha to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an in-depth probe. The order, dated August 13, marks a significant step in the investigation.

Two of the cases, file numbers 22/2025 and 40/2025, were lodged at the CEN police station and cover multiple violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while the remaining cases, numbers 109/2025 and 115/2025, originate from the Kankanady police station under different legal sections.

This high-stakes case involves a staggering 'loan-and-land fraud' operation, with fraudulent activities amounting to more than Rs 200 crore. Saldanha, arrested in July at his sophisticated mansion in Bollagudda, Bajal, was reportedly orchestrating a large network of deception that extended its reach to Maharashtra and Assam.

