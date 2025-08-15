Haryana's Path to Progress: Aiming for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the national flag during the state's Independence Day celebration in Rohtak, urging citizens to transform 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' into a sweeping 'Jan Andolan' or people's movement.

In his address during the celebration, Saini highlighted India's standing as the fourth-largest global economy and motivated with aspirations for it to secure the top position under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Saini called on industrialists and citizens alike to partake in the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, urging the community to focus on local manufacturing and services to claim a stronger grip on global markets.