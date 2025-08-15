Left Menu

Parking Scuffle Turns Violent at Jantar Mantar

A man was attacked with a 'kirpan' following a parking dispute at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Two suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large. The victim, Rakesh, was hospitalized but is stable. Police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the third suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parking dispute escalated rapidly into violence at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where three individuals allegedly attacked a man with a 'kirpan', police reported on Friday.

The confrontation led to the arrests of Gaurav Sharma from Shahdara and Hardeep Singh from Punjab on August 6, while a third suspect is still on the run, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim, identified as Rakesh, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment. The police have initiated a case and are inspecting CCTV footage to unravel the incident's turn of events and locate the absconded suspect.

