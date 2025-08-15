Parking Scuffle Turns Violent at Jantar Mantar

A parking dispute escalated rapidly into violence at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where three individuals allegedly attacked a man with a 'kirpan', police reported on Friday.

The confrontation led to the arrests of Gaurav Sharma from Shahdara and Hardeep Singh from Punjab on August 6, while a third suspect is still on the run, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim, identified as Rakesh, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment. The police have initiated a case and are inspecting CCTV footage to unravel the incident's turn of events and locate the absconded suspect.

