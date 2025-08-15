High Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Trump Meeting
Ahead of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Ukraine, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev described the mood as 'combative.' The two leaders will discuss not only Ukraine but the entire spectrum of U.S.-Russia relations, with the aim of restoring ties.
Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev indicated a 'combative' atmosphere as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump prepare to meet, according to the RIA news agency.
The talks are expected to cover the full range of U.S.-Russia relations, with Ukraine being a key focus, Dmitriev said.
The discussions aim to mend diplomatic and economic ties between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
