Left Menu

High Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Trump Meeting

Ahead of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Ukraine, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev described the mood as 'combative.' The two leaders will discuss not only Ukraine but the entire spectrum of U.S.-Russia relations, with the aim of restoring ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:07 IST
High Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Trump Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev indicated a 'combative' atmosphere as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump prepare to meet, according to the RIA news agency.

The talks are expected to cover the full range of U.S.-Russia relations, with Ukraine being a key focus, Dmitriev said.

The discussions aim to mend diplomatic and economic ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025