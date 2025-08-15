Russia's Strategic Missile Test: A Game of Diplomatic Leverage
Russia is preparing to test the nuclear-capable Burevestnik missile, aiming to use results as leverage in West negotiations. The test, potentially enhancing Russia's negotiation stance, comes amid current global tensions. Moscow's actions signal a strategic use of military prowess, despite mixed test outcomes and international concerns over capabilities.
Russia is reportedly gearing up for a new test of its nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered cruise missile, the 9M730 Burevestnik, hoping to use the results to bolster its diplomatic leverage against the West, Ukrainian military intelligence disclosed on Friday.
Sources indicate that Moscow might be conducting these tests at the Pankovo test site, with increased activities noted in the region. Despite the Russian defense ministry, Pentagon, and CIA declining to comment, Europe's strategic concerns are heightened.
This missile, dubbed the SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO, is described by President Putin as invincible, though experts remain skeptical about its efficacy against existing defenses. Previous tests have shown limited success, sparking further debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
