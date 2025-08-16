Peru's Crime Wave: Explosions Shake Northern Region
An explosion in Trujillo, Peru, injured at least 10 people and damaged 25 homes. Authorities link it to disputes among criminal groups engaged in extortion, which has surged in recent years. The incident is part of a series of explosive attacks escalating across the country.
An explosion in the northern Peruvian city of Trujillo has injured at least 10 people and damaged 25 homes, local authorities reported on Friday.
According to Interior Minister Carlos Malaver, the Thursday night blast might be tied to conflict among criminal groups, mainly involved in extortion—a crime on the rise in Peru.
The explosion, which disrupted electric service and hit several vehicles, was the second to be reported in Peru that day, following an earlier one at a gym in Lima. This series of attacks has raised concerns over the prevalence of explosive violence in the country.
