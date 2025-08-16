Power Struggle in D.C.: Trump's Bold Police Takeover Challenged

The city of Washington D.C. launched a legal battle against former U.S. President Donald Trump over his contentious attempt to control the capital's police force. District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a federal lawsuit challenging Trump's move, which names officials such as Pam Bondi and Terry Cole.

The crux of the lawsuit revolves around the assertion that Trump's actions violate the Home Rule Act, which limits presidential control. Following the recent surge and subsequent decline in crime rates, Trump cited a perceived emergency as the reason behind deploying federal forces and suggesting similar actions in other cities.

Legal experts argue Trump may have exceeded his authority. Williams Banks, a national security law professor, noted the lack of precedent makes the outcome uncertain. Meanwhile, city leadership, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, has taken a robust stand against the federal intervention, maintaining an ongoing clash over jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)