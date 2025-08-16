Left Menu

Money Laundering Probe Targets Tamil Nadu Minister

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation also targeted his MLA son, I P Senthil Kumar, as part of the ongoing probe into alleged money laundering activities.

The Enforcement Directorate executed searches on Saturday at locations connected to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his family. According to official sources, this was part of a money laundering investigation.

The probe extended to the minister's son, I P Senthil Kumar, who is also under scrutiny as an MLA. The searches are in line with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), authorities confirmed.

Minister Periyasamy, aged 72, currently holds the rural development portfolio, overseeing panchayats and panchayat unions in Tamil Nadu.

