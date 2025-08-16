Left Menu

Tragedy at Sabarmati: Mother and Child's Final Leap

A tragic incident occurred as a woman, Pinki Rawat, jumped into the Sabarmati River with her three-year-old daughter. While the toddler was initially rescued alive, she later died in the hospital. Police have registered the case as an accidental death and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:24 IST
Tragedy at Sabarmati: Mother and Child's Final Leap
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her young daughter became victims of a heartbreaking incident at the Sabarmati River, police reported.

Identified as Pinki Rawat, 38, the mother jumped into the river near Usmanpura with her three-year-old child. While the daughter was rescued alive, she tragically succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

This tragic turn of events has prompted the local police to log the case as an accidental death, initiating an investigation to uncover more details.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025