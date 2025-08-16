Tragedy at Sabarmati: Mother and Child's Final Leap

A woman and her young daughter became victims of a heartbreaking incident at the Sabarmati River, police reported.

Identified as Pinki Rawat, 38, the mother jumped into the river near Usmanpura with her three-year-old child. While the daughter was rescued alive, she tragically succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

This tragic turn of events has prompted the local police to log the case as an accidental death, initiating an investigation to uncover more details.