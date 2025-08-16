DMK Leaders Stand Firm Amid ED Investigation Intrigues
Kanimozhi of DMK accuses the BJP of weaponizing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition leaders. Recent ED searches targeted Tamil Nadu minister I Periyasamy and his family, linked to a money laundering probe. Despite intimidation, DMK leaders remain resolute in facing the challenge.
In a sharp rebuke, senior DMK leader Kanimozhi accused India's ruling party BJP of turning central agencies into political tools to target opposition leaders. Her remarks came on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate's recent raids on premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister I Periyasamy amid ongoing investigations.
The ED's probe focuses on a money laundering case tied to a Rs 2.1 crore 'disproportionate assets' charge, involving Periyasamy and his family. The investigation was prompted by an April directive from the Madras High Court, demanding accountability and swift legal proceedings.
Kanimozhi criticized BJP's tactics, citing the raids as a pattern of using governmental institutions like IT and CBI as weapons against political adversaries. Despite this, DMK leaders, undeterred by these pressures, are committed to confronting the challenges head-on.
