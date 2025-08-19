Tragic Familial Conflict Leads to Arrest in Himachal Pradesh

In a disturbing case out of Himachal Pradesh, a son has been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother. On Tuesday, police detained Pushp Kumar from Sirmaur district after uncovering the grim details.

The 51-year-old victim, Jayamanti Devi, vanished on a stormy Saturday night. After her absence was reported, suspicions grew around Kumar, already known for domestic altercations with her, prompting an investigation.

Upon interrogation, Kumar confessed to attacking and killing his mother during a heated argument, later burying her in a nearby field. Authorities recovered the body and jailed Kumar on murder charges as locals react to the tragic family turmoil.

