Left Menu

Tragic Familial Conflict Leads to Arrest in Himachal Pradesh

In a shocking incident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, Pushp Kumar has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother and concealing her body in a field. The crime was revealed following suspicions raised by local residents and the victim's daughter. The investigation continues with a post-mortem planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sirmaur | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:08 IST
Tragic Familial Conflict Leads to Arrest in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case out of Himachal Pradesh, a son has been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother. On Tuesday, police detained Pushp Kumar from Sirmaur district after uncovering the grim details.

The 51-year-old victim, Jayamanti Devi, vanished on a stormy Saturday night. After her absence was reported, suspicions grew around Kumar, already known for domestic altercations with her, prompting an investigation.

Upon interrogation, Kumar confessed to attacking and killing his mother during a heated argument, later burying her in a nearby field. Authorities recovered the body and jailed Kumar on murder charges as locals react to the tragic family turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025