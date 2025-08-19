Left Menu

High-Stakes Encounter: Odisha Murder Accused Shot During Escape Attempt

A murder suspect in Sambalpur, Odisha, was injured during an encounter with police while allegedly trying to flee custody. The incident occurred near Khandual area as the accused fired at officers, prompting controlled retaliation. He sustained a leg injury and is hospitalized. Police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a murder suspect sustained injuries during a dramatic encounter with police in Sambalpur, Odisha, after allegedly trying to escape custody.

The incident unfolded near Khandual area when officers engaged the accused, who opened fire in an attempt to flee. In response, police fired back in a controlled manner, resulting in the suspect receiving a bullet wound to his left leg.

Suffering from multiple criminal charges, the accused has been hospitalized at VIMSAR, Burla, for treatment. Meanwhile, ongoing investigations delve into the case lodged at the Dhanupali police station against him and his brother for a fatal stabbing incident.

