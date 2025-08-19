High-Stakes Encounter: Odisha Murder Accused Shot During Escape Attempt
A murder suspect in Sambalpur, Odisha, was injured during an encounter with police while allegedly trying to flee custody. The incident occurred near Khandual area as the accused fired at officers, prompting controlled retaliation. He sustained a leg injury and is hospitalized. Police continue their investigation.
In the early hours of Tuesday, a murder suspect sustained injuries during a dramatic encounter with police in Sambalpur, Odisha, after allegedly trying to escape custody.
The incident unfolded near Khandual area when officers engaged the accused, who opened fire in an attempt to flee. In response, police fired back in a controlled manner, resulting in the suspect receiving a bullet wound to his left leg.
Suffering from multiple criminal charges, the accused has been hospitalized at VIMSAR, Burla, for treatment. Meanwhile, ongoing investigations delve into the case lodged at the Dhanupali police station against him and his brother for a fatal stabbing incident.
