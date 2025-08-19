Sub-Inspector Nabbed for Bribery in Thane: ACB Swoops In
A 42-year-old sub-inspector was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Thane, Maharashtra, for soliciting a bribe of Rs 25,000. He was caught accepting Rs 15,000 as partial payment at Kashigaon Police Station, after an individual reported the incident to the ACB.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 42-year-old sub-inspector from Maharashtra's Thane district, following allegations of bribery. Caught in a sting operation, the officer was apprehended at the Kashigaon Police Station.
Sources revealed that the sub-inspector had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to assist a man whose brother was implicated in a criminal case. The individual, unwilling to comply with the demand, reported the incident to the ACB.
On Monday, ACB officials successfully executed a trap, catching the sub-inspector red-handed as he accepted a partial payment of Rs 15,000 within the police station premises. A case has since been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sha'Carri Richardson's Arrest Sparks Controversy: Christian Coleman Defends Fellow Sprinter
Arrests Made in Tragic College Student Self-Immolation Case in Odisha
Tragedy in Odisha: Arrests Made in College Student's Self-Immolation Case
Congress Demands Thorough Probe Into Arrest of Kerala Nuns for Human Trafficking
Odisha Crime Branch Cracks Down on OTET Paper Leak Scandal: Top Board Official Arrested