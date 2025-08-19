Left Menu

Justice B Sudershan Reddy: A Unanimous Choice for Vice-President

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy has been nominated as the INDIA bloc's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. Justice Reddy is widely recognized for his long tenure in the judiciary, having presided over the country's constitutional courts for more than 16 years.

Justice Reddy's illustrious career began when he was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995, eventually becoming the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005. His judicial journey culminated at the Supreme Court, where he served from 2007 until his retirement in 2011.

Justice Reddy's contributions extend beyond the bench, serving as a government pleader and legal adviser, as well as the inaugural Lokayukta of Goa. His candidacy is backed by opposition parties as a symbol of unity in democracy, as asserted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

