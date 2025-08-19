Controversy Erupts Over Denied Jail Visit to Bikram Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Sucha Singh Langah, were denied entry to meet party leader Bikram Singh Majithia at New Nabha Jail, accused of money laundering. Authorities cited regulations for the refusal, while Akali leaders blamed the Punjab government for authoritarian actions.
- Country:
- India
In Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) faced a setback as leaders, including Sucha Singh Langah, were prevented from visiting incarcerated party member Bikram Singh Majithia at New Nabha Jail. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia in June over a disproportionate assets case involving Rs 540 crore allegedly linked to drug money.
Accompanied by several Akali leaders from Dera Baba Nanak, Langah was thwarted by police stationed at the jail gate. Inderjit Singh Kahlon, the Jail Superintendent, explained the refusal by citing prison regulations that restrict visits to only family and legal representatives.
Despite the justification, Akali leaders condemned the Punjab government, accusing it of using authoritarian tactics. Langah described the AAP government's actions as 'dictatorial' during discussions with the press. Meanwhile, a Mohali court denied bail for Majithia and extended his judicial custody until August 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
