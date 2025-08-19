Monetary Maneuvers: Eurozone Bonds Steady Amid Global Talks

Euro zone government bonds held steady on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to a significant global central bankers' symposium later this week. The focus is also on recent talks in Washington aimed at resolving Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised the successful meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and other NATO partners.

In related developments, Trump announced late Monday that he had communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, followed by a potential trilateral summit. Despite these initiatives, uncertainties persist regarding security assurances and the path to a ceasefire or peace agreement. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, decreased by about 1 basis point to 2.763%, following a recent four-and-a-half-month peak. Yields, inversely related to prices, indicate market caution.

Meanwhile, expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in September have remained high, with Chair Jerome Powell slated to speak at the upcoming Kansas City Fed's annual symposium. Money market traders are betting on a quarter-point reduction. ECB interest rate expectations stay stable, influencing price differences in Italian-French bonds. However, France faces potential political turmoil as opposition to budgetary cutbacks threatens Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government.

