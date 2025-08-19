Left Menu

Air Canada's Flight Attendants Strike Resolution on the Horizon

Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement to end their strike, which was affecting around 130,000 travelers daily. This comes after negotiations overpay and unpaid work. Despite the strike being declared illegal, the union's persistence led to an agreement for members to vote on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:50 IST
Early Tuesday, a tentative agreement was reached to end the strike of Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants, potentially resolving a crisis that disrupted the travel plans of 130,000 passengers daily. The strike's resolution arose from renewed talks late Monday, focusing on pay for ground duties and broader compensation concerns.

Despite the Canada Industrial Relations Board declaring the strike illegal and ordering a return to work, the union maintained its stance, reflecting deep-rooted discontent over labor issues and the use of legislative powers to curtail strikes. The union's defiance of government-mandated arbitration underscored mounting tensions with Canadian labor law interventions.

Air Canada, operating roughly 700 flights a day, saw extensive cancellations since the strike's initiation, with over 2,500 flights impacted. The tentative agreement promises increased compensation, with flight attendants securing the right to vote, marking a pivotal moment of negotiation success for the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

