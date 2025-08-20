Mysterious Explosion Rocks Polish Village

A mysterious explosion occurred in the quiet village of Osiny in eastern Poland's Lublin province, as reported by PAP newswire. This surprising event took place when an unidentified object fell into a local cornfield.

Upon arrival, police officers found remnants of burnt metal and plastic debris at the site of the explosion. The force of the blast shattered windows in several nearby residences, leading to concerns among villagers.

Despite the damage caused to property, there were no reported injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the origin and nature of the mysterious object.

(With inputs from agencies.)