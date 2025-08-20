Tragic Incident in Jalgaon: Family Dies from Live Wire on Farmland
In North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, five family members, including two boys, died after contacting a live wire set up to protect crops. A toddler survived the tragedy. The incident was discovered by a villager who informed the police. Investigations are underway to identify the victims.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident in Jalgaon district, North Maharashtra, five members of a family lost their lives after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire intended to deter wild animals from damaging crops. The tragic event occurred at night in Varkhedi village, Erandol, and was discovered the following morning.
A local villager stumbled upon the lifeless bodies of a man, his wife, an elderly woman, and two boys, while a one-and-a-half-year-old girl miraculously escaped harm. The villager, upon realizing the gravity of the situation, promptly alerted the local village head and police authorities.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the family inadvertently came into contact with the electrified wire while traversing the farmland on foot. The police have launched an inquiry and efforts are being made to ascertain the identities of the deceased. Meanwhile, the toddler is under police care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
