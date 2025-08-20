Delhi High Court Weighs Privacy vs. Public Right in Modi Degree Case
The Delhi High Court deferred its verdict on Delhi University's challenge to a CIC order for disclosing Prime Minister Modi's bachelor's degree details. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued privacy outweighs the right to know. The verdict is expected on August 25.
The Delhi High Court delayed its decision regarding Delhi University's appeal against a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that demanded disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree records.
Justice Sachin Datta was supposed to issue the judgment but did not preside over the court. The verdict, addressing the tension between the right to privacy and the right to information, is now anticipated on August 25.
During the hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing DU, contended that the CIC's order should be overturned, emphasizing privacy over public curiosity. Despite being open to showing the records in a strictly confined setting, Mehta argued that releasing the details to the public under the RTI law was unjustified.
