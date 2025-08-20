Belarus and Iran Rekindle Strong Diplomatic Bonds

In a move to strengthen international alliances, Belarus is reaching out to Iran to deepen bilateral relations, focusing on military and technical cooperation. This initiative was underscored during a conversation between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as reported by Belta, the state news agency.

The leaders discussed various avenues for collaboration, reflecting a shared interest in boosting mutual ties. President Pezeshkian, currently visiting Belarus, expressed Iran's readiness to play a supportive role in helping Belarus navigate and counteract what they termed as illegal Western sanctions.

This diplomatic engagement between Belarus and Iran signals a strategic partnership aimed at mutual benefit and resilience against economic and political pressures exerted by the West.

