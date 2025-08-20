ING Belgium Faces Scrutiny in Money Laundering Probe Involving Former EU Commissioner

ING Belgium is currently under the spotlight as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering ties with former European Union Commissioner Didier Reynders, who vehemently denies the accusations.

The investigation will scrutinize ING's role in handling one of Reynders' bank accounts, which reportedly featured substantial cash deposits over a decade. A spokesperson from the Belgian prosecutor's office confirmed the probe but refrained from providing further details.

In response, ING emphasized their strong commitment to combating financial crime, while Reynders' lawyer, Andre Renette, offered no additional comments on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)