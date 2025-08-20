Left Menu

ING Belgium Faces Scrutiny in Money Laundering Probe Involving Former EU Commissioner

ING Belgium is involved in a money laundering investigation linked to former EU Commissioner Didier Reynders, who denies the allegations. The probe focuses on Reynders' account at ING, with significant cash flow from 2008 to 2018. Both ING and Reynders' legal representative declined detailed comments.

ING Belgium is currently under the spotlight as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering ties with former European Union Commissioner Didier Reynders, who vehemently denies the accusations.

The investigation will scrutinize ING's role in handling one of Reynders' bank accounts, which reportedly featured substantial cash deposits over a decade. A spokesperson from the Belgian prosecutor's office confirmed the probe but refrained from providing further details.

In response, ING emphasized their strong commitment to combating financial crime, while Reynders' lawyer, Andre Renette, offered no additional comments on the case.

