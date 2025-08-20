CPGRAMS Handles Over 1.2 Crore Public Grievances

The Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday that the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) received over 1.2 crore grievances from citizens between 2020-2025 against various government departments.

This online portal, which enhances accessibility by integrating with 5.1 lakh Common Service Centres, has facilitated citizens in rural and remote areas to lodge complaints regarding a range of issues.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh reported that of the grievances received, 1.28 crore, including older complaints, have been redressed. Categories encompass EPFO issues, Income Tax refunds, PM Kisan schemes, and general grievances about government initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)