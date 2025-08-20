Controversy Over 'Draconian' Bills in Jammu and Kashmir
The National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir criticizes certain provisions of Union Minister Amit Shah's proposed bills, labeling them 'draconian.' The party, along with the Congress, urges the government to reconsider these measures, fearing they undermine democratic principles and the state's autonomy.
The National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir has voiced strong objections to components of three new bills put forth by Union Minister Amit Shah, describing certain clauses as 'draconian'. The proposed legislation could see prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers removed from office if arrested on severe criminal charges for more than 30 days.
NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar called for a thorough reevaluation of the bills, hoping the government will address opposition concerns and uphold democratic foundations. He emphasized the need for these issues to be examined when the bills go before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra criticized the bills as a representation of the central government's authoritarian stance. He suggested that rather than reinforcing state autonomy, the government is demonstrating a more dictatorial approach, compromising the region's constitutional safeguards and undermining the populace's wishes.
