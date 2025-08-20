Bullet Through Innocence: Tragedy in London
Javon Riley has been convicted of orchestrating a drive-by shooting intended for rival gang members but which tragically injured a nine-year-old girl. The Met Police continue searching for the gunman involved. The victim's family remains shattered, facing an uncertain future and the girl's painful recovery.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Javon Riley, charged with organizing a drive-by shooting in north-east London, has been convicted of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. The attack left a nine-year-old girl, an unintended victim, with life-altering injuries.
The court heard Riley, despite not pulling the trigger, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the planned attack on rival gang members. Instead, a stray bullet struck the young girl as she dined with her family in Hackney.
Following the conviction, the Met Police continue seeking the gunman. They have offered a GBP 15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest. The child's family grapples with the emotional and financial aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
