Left Menu

Bullet Through Innocence: Tragedy in London

Javon Riley has been convicted of orchestrating a drive-by shooting intended for rival gang members but which tragically injured a nine-year-old girl. The Met Police continue searching for the gunman involved. The victim's family remains shattered, facing an uncertain future and the girl's painful recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:38 IST
Bullet Through Innocence: Tragedy in London
shooting
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Javon Riley, charged with organizing a drive-by shooting in north-east London, has been convicted of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. The attack left a nine-year-old girl, an unintended victim, with life-altering injuries.

The court heard Riley, despite not pulling the trigger, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the planned attack on rival gang members. Instead, a stray bullet struck the young girl as she dined with her family in Hackney.

Following the conviction, the Met Police continue seeking the gunman. They have offered a GBP 15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest. The child's family grapples with the emotional and financial aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025