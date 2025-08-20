Bullet Through Innocence: Tragedy in London

Javon Riley, charged with organizing a drive-by shooting in north-east London, has been convicted of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. The attack left a nine-year-old girl, an unintended victim, with life-altering injuries.

The court heard Riley, despite not pulling the trigger, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the planned attack on rival gang members. Instead, a stray bullet struck the young girl as she dined with her family in Hackney.

Following the conviction, the Met Police continue seeking the gunman. They have offered a GBP 15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest. The child's family grapples with the emotional and financial aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)