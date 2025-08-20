Haryana's Transformative Battle: Achieving a Drug-Free State
Haryana escalates efforts against drug trafficking with a comprehensive approach involving strict enforcement, education, and rehabilitation. The state reported significant progress in 2025, evident in increased arrests and property attachments. Awareness campaigns and youth engagement play central roles in these anti-drug initiatives.
Haryana has boosted its campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse by deploying a comprehensive strategy that merges strict enforcement, public awareness programs, and enhanced rehabilitation initiatives.
This multi-faceted approach has yielded significant results in 2025, as noted during the 11th State Narco Coordination (NCORD) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. The government's determination to achieve a drug-free Haryana hinges on a holistic method targeting the symptoms and root causes of drug abuse while supporting recovery systems.
According to Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), in the first seven months of 2025, 2,161 FIRs were registered, leading to a 35% increase in arrests from the previous year. The surge in preventative policing, alongside strategic joint raids and financial penalties for offenders, underscores Haryana's firm stance against drug trafficking. Youth engagement through extensive sports programs has formed a cornerstone of these efforts, ensuring widespread community support and active participation in anti-drug initiatives.
