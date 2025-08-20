Left Menu

Justice for Manisha: Haryana Hands Over Bhiwani Teacher Death Case to CBI

The Haryana government has decided to transfer the investigation of 19-year-old teacher Manisha's death to the CBI amid public outrage. Her body was found in a Bhiwani field, sparking protests and accusations of negligence. The administration and family aim for justice, with a third autopsy pending.

The Haryana government has decided to hand over the probe into the death of 19-year-old teacher Manisha to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following widespread public outrage. Her last rites are scheduled for Thursday after a third autopsy, to be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi.

The case stirred significant unrest in Bhiwani, with roadblocks and demands from political parties, including the Congress, for a CBI inquiry. Residents, frustrated by the administration's initial handling, had vowed for an indefinite protest until their demand for a CBI probe was met.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured transparency in the investigation, emphasizing ongoing updates regarding the case. Despite initial police suggestions of suicide, Manisha's family contests these claims, striving for further inquiry. The CBI's involvement marks a crucial step towards resolving this contentious case.

