Justice for Najeeb: A Movement Reignited
The JNU Students' Union held a meeting demanding justice for Najeeb Ahmed, a student missing since 2016. The case was closed by the CBI, despite objections. The gathering included MPs, activists, and academics, supporting Najeeb's family, particularly his mother, who inspires ongoing efforts for justice.
- Country:
- India
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) convened a public meeting at the Constitution Club of India to press for justice in the case of Najeeb Ahmed, a student who disappeared in 2016 after an alleged assault.
JNUSU President Nitish Kumar criticized the closure of the investigation by the CBI and Delhi Police over the past nine years, viewing it as an attempt to obstruct justice. Despite the court allowing the case's closure, it permitted the CBI to reopen investigations if new information surfaces.
Parliamentarians, student leaders, activists, and academics gathered to support Ahmed's family. Notably, Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, spoke emotionally, her unwavering quest for justice inspiring continued advocacy for minority students facing similar challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police deport 22 foreign nationals from Dwarka in ongoing anti-illegal immigration crackdown
Shocking Mob Justice: Interfaith Couple Humiliated in Bihar Village
Justice for Uphaar: AVUT's Fight Against Fraud
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Nationals
Justice Pursued: Minor Rape Survivor's Newborn Sparks DNA Probe