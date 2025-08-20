Justice for Najeeb: A Movement Reignited

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) convened a public meeting at the Constitution Club of India to press for justice in the case of Najeeb Ahmed, a student who disappeared in 2016 after an alleged assault.

JNUSU President Nitish Kumar criticized the closure of the investigation by the CBI and Delhi Police over the past nine years, viewing it as an attempt to obstruct justice. Despite the court allowing the case's closure, it permitted the CBI to reopen investigations if new information surfaces.

Parliamentarians, student leaders, activists, and academics gathered to support Ahmed's family. Notably, Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, spoke emotionally, her unwavering quest for justice inspiring continued advocacy for minority students facing similar challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)