Left Menu

Justice for Najeeb: A Movement Reignited

The JNU Students' Union held a meeting demanding justice for Najeeb Ahmed, a student missing since 2016. The case was closed by the CBI, despite objections. The gathering included MPs, activists, and academics, supporting Najeeb's family, particularly his mother, who inspires ongoing efforts for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:45 IST
Justice for Najeeb: A Movement Reignited
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) convened a public meeting at the Constitution Club of India to press for justice in the case of Najeeb Ahmed, a student who disappeared in 2016 after an alleged assault.

JNUSU President Nitish Kumar criticized the closure of the investigation by the CBI and Delhi Police over the past nine years, viewing it as an attempt to obstruct justice. Despite the court allowing the case's closure, it permitted the CBI to reopen investigations if new information surfaces.

Parliamentarians, student leaders, activists, and academics gathered to support Ahmed's family. Notably, Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, spoke emotionally, her unwavering quest for justice inspiring continued advocacy for minority students facing similar challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025