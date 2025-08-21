Left Menu

Israel Amplifies Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Ceasefire Controversy

Israel initiated an operation in Gaza City, calling up reservists, while the government considered a ceasefire proposal amid conflict with Hamas. The situation intensified after clashes, with Israel controlling much of Gaza. The international community urged for reconsideration due to potential civilian displacement and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 02:09 IST
Israel's military has declared the onset of an operation targeting Gaza City, mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists. The offensive comes with the government contemplating a ceasefire agreement to pause over two years of conflict. Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed that IDF forces are positioned at Gaza City's outskirts.

Following intense confrontations between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expedited plans to control Hamas positions. Despite international hesitations, Israel advances in its strategy to seize the urban center, disregarding potential mass displacement of Palestinians.

Israel's intensification in Gaza City is met with criticism. International leaders advocate for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Reserve units are readying for September deployment amid an escalating situation. Hamas condemned Netanyahu's ceasefire rejection, accusing him of prolonging aggression against Gaza civilians.

