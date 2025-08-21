Israel Amplifies Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Ceasefire Controversy

Israel's military has declared the onset of an operation targeting Gaza City, mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists. The offensive comes with the government contemplating a ceasefire agreement to pause over two years of conflict. Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed that IDF forces are positioned at Gaza City's outskirts.

Following intense confrontations between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expedited plans to control Hamas positions. Despite international hesitations, Israel advances in its strategy to seize the urban center, disregarding potential mass displacement of Palestinians.

Israel's intensification in Gaza City is met with criticism. International leaders advocate for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Reserve units are readying for September deployment amid an escalating situation. Hamas condemned Netanyahu's ceasefire rejection, accusing him of prolonging aggression against Gaza civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)